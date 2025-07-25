Khandu reaffirms commitment to indigenous faiths, traditions

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the indigenous faiths of the state, calling them the spiritual and cultural soul of the tribal communities.

In a message shared on social media on Thursday, Khandu stressed that indigenous faiths are unlike major religions as they do not originate from scriptures but from land, memory, and lived traditions.

“They are not exported, they are rooted. They hold the soul of our people, our forests, mountains, rivers, and ancestors,” he wrote on X.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to protect this ancestral wisdom, the chief minister said a number of initiatives are already underway across the state.

Six indigenous gurukuls have been established for the Adi, Galo, Nyishi, and Tangsa tribes to strengthen traditional learning and value systems through community-led institutions, Khandu said.

In addition, more than 3,000 registered indigenous priests are being provided with honorariums in recognition of their vital role in conducting rituals, preserving oral traditions, and serving as spiritual guides, the chief minister added.

To further institutionalise cultural preservation efforts, tribal cultural centres are being developed in every district to serve as hubs for cultural documentation, training, and promotion.

Complementing these efforts, 50 indigenous prayer centres have also been set up across the state to provide dedicated spaces for spiritual practice rooted in native faiths, he said.

“This isn’t just about culture. It’s about who we are. And it’s about making sure we don’t forget,” Khandu said, underlining that the protection of indigenous faiths is essential to safeguarding the state’s unique identity and heritage. (PTI)