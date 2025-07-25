CBI arrests two in bribery case

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including an assistant professor from the College of Agriculture, Pasighat (E/Siang), for giving and receiving a bribe of Rs 55,000.

The accused have been identified as Assistant Professor Pavankumar Goudar, and Anand Kumar Dwivedi of M/s Matrix Solution, Pasighat.

The arrests were made after the CBI registered a case on Wednesday against the assistant professor, the individual associated with a private company, and unknown others.

The accused public servant allegedly demanded bribe from the private person in lieu of award of contract and release of payments by the public servant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused while the public servant was accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 from the private person. Both the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday and are currently in police custody.

Searches in the premises of the accused persons are being conducted. The case is under active investigation.