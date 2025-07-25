Miscreants disrupt tender process

Staff Reporter

TAWANG, 24 Jul: A group of miscreants reportedly disrupted a tender process and robbed the tender documents for technical bids against the construction of a G+2 (35-bedded) hostel building for working women in Tawang, amounting to Rs 649.96 lakh.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2:30 pm on Thursday at the office of the Tawang Water Resources Department (WRD) executive engineer, when a group of miscreants, mostly youths aged around 20-25 years, barged into the WRD EE office and vandalized the tender box from which the technical bid was supposed to open on Thursday.

It is learnt that the miscreants were accusing the executive engineer of deliberately misprinting the tender submission dates to favour particular firms. However, the allegation could not be verified with the Tawang WRD EE, as the EE was not reachable at the time of filing this report.

Sources in the WRD Tawang office informed that five firms participated in the technical bidding: NT Enterprises, Nirmang Enterprises, ST Enterprise, Yeshi Thinley Construction, and Rinchin Dorjee Construction.

The notice inviting tender (NIT) was published on 15 July, 2025 and the last date of submission of NIT application was 22 July, and the date of opening was 24 July.

The Tawang police confirmed the incident, and informed that the department official reported about the disruption and vandalisation after office hours.

The WRD Tawang did not issue any statement to the media regarding the incident.