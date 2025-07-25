Coerced into war in Myanmar, two escape from camps

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Techi Nera and Tok Takin were coerced into fighting for the Myanmar Army against the People’s Defence Force (PDF).

They later made a daring escape from their camps, often trekking for days through hostile forests along the Indo-Myanmar border. This is the story of how they were lured into joining the United Tani Army (UTA), believing it was for a noble cause and a better future.

On Thursday, the duo surrendered before the state police in the presence of Home Minister Mama Natung at the police headquarters here.

It was Techi Nera who first risked his life and escaped Myanmar. After crossing the border and undergoing a few days of training, he had been immediately sent to northwestern Myanmar’s Sagaing region to fight for the junta. He was forced to combat the PDF, which supports Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement. Deprived of his phone and any contact, Nera managed to escape in November 2024. Loaded only with a few kilograms of rice and some ration, he began his return to Arunachal, trekking through dense jungle for days. He finally reached Manipur’s Ukhrul district and then returned to his home state.

Tok Takin, who had adopted the self-styled rank of sergeant major within the UTA, was considered one of its key figures. In December 2023, he had crossed into Myanmar via Changlang district and was forced to fight for the junta along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Disillusioned by the experience, he decided to escape. In the early hours of 23 June, he fled his camp and trekked towards Arunachal without a set route. After 20 days, he emerged in Nagaland’s Mon district and gradually made his way home.

Both Nera and Takin are relieved to be back with their families.

“Deadly fighting between the PDF and the Myanmar Army is ongoing. At one point, I thought I would die and never return home. Daily, people are dying on the battlefield,” said Nera.

“While fleeing through the jungle, I was terrified of being caught and sent back. Not knowing the route, I kept walking and, a couple of times, asked locals for help,” he added.

It is currently believed that UTA operatives are using a training camp run by the Absolom Rockwang-led NSCN (IM) faction. The UTA’s self-styled chairman, Anthony Doke, is considered a close associate of Rockwang. The UTA does not have its own infrastructure, and is believed to be relying on other Myanmar-based insurgents for logistics.

It is estimated that around 30 youths from the state, including a few women, are currently in Myanmar as members of the UTA.