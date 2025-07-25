Family of missing doctor says lost faith in probe

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The family of missing dentist Dr Debanjib Sharmah, who disappeared from Wakro in Lohit district nearly two months ago, said it has lost confidence in the special investigation team (SIT) that was promised to them.

“There’s no evidence of urgency, coordination, or leadership. We were told a dedicated team was on the job, but the ground reality tells a different story,” the family stated in a press release on Thursday.

“Despite repeated assurances from the authorities and the passage of over a month since DNA samples were first collected, the investigation remains stalled, insensitive, and devoid of urgency,” the family said.

Strongly criticizing the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the state government, the family termed the probe “mission-less” and “shockingly unproductive.”

“What was initially announced as an SIT probe has proven to be mere lip service,” it said.

Nearly a month after Dr Sharmah’s disappearance, a skeleton was discovered jut 20 kilometres from the resort the dentist was staying in. Following this, DNA samples were taken from Dr Sharmah’s daughter. Then the police sought the DNA samples from Dr Sharmah’s wife.

“The family independently arranged DNA collection at the Gauhati Medical College, in the presence of a constable from Arunachal Pradesh Police,” it said.

“Police claim that the samples have been sent to FSL Kolkata, yet no official update has been provided even after 12 days,” the family said.

The family said it believes that the probe has lost momentum, with the police appearing to wait passively for DNA reports, rather than actively pursuing alternative leads. “This cannot be how missing person cases are handled,” a family member remarked.

The family further alleged that the burden of coordination and follow-ups has fallen entirely on the family – from arranging medical labs to chasing updates – “responsibilities that should rest with the authorities.”

The family has stated it is awaiting the DNA results, but made it clear that it will not accept any conclusions lacking full transparency. “With no progress and unanswered questions, we are now actively considering legal action to demand accountability and justice,” it said.

“This is not just about our family. It is about how the system responds when a citizen goes missing. If the SIT has failed us, the courts may be our only hope. We will not stop until the truth is established,” the doctor’s family said.