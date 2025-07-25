Embrace innovation, sustainability, integrity: Guv to engineers

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Describing engineers as the backbone of the state’s developmental story, Governor KT Parnaik called upon engineers to embrace innovation, sustainability, and above all, integrity in their work.

He said this after inaugurating a two-day capacity building training programme for the engineers of the state Public Works Department (PWD) here on Thursday.

Stressing the importance of technical upskilling and ethical conduct, the governor emphasized on accountability and individual uprightness, while advising that every project that an engineer takes up, “its design, quality, budget, timeline, and societal impact must stand for his or her trust and reliability.”

The governor also advised the engineers to actively embrace and integrate modern technological tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), GIS mapping, and smart monitoring systems into every stage of project planning and execution.

Highlighting that the infrastructure sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, the governor said that these technologies are no longer optional but essential for improving efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in public works.

“AI can help optimize design and resource allocation; GIS mapping allows for better spatial planning and real-time tracking, while smart monitoring tools ensure timely progress, quality control, and accountability. By adopting such innovations, engineers can significantly enhance the precision and reliability of their work, reduce delays, curb corruption, and instil public confidence in the system,” Parnaik said.

Highlighting the state government’s firm stance against malpractices, he underscored the critical importance of financial prudence in all developmental works. He called upon engineers and officials alike to uphold the highest standards of accountability, ensure complete transparency in financial dealings, and treat public resources with the same diligence and care as their own.

The governor meanwhile voiced serious concern over issues affecting infrastructure quality in the state. He highlighted the prevalent “and problematic” practice of sub-letting project works, stating that, “while it may bring short-term economic benefits to some individuals, it has severely compromised quality, accountability, and public trust.”

He suggested reviewing and reforming the culture of sub-letting by ensuring that contracts are executed by those with the qualifications, capacity, and the will to deliver with integrity and excellence.

PWD Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Indian Buildings Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre chairman Dr Toli Basar, PWD Chief Engineer (Vigilance & Training) Rimmar Taso, and PWD Executive Engineer Nabam Takar shared their views on the significance of the occasion.

The two-day programme, being organised by the Vigilance and Training Wing of the PWD and the Indian Building Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, aims to equip PWD engineers with the latest knowledge and practices in engineering, planning and execution, and ethical governance in infrastructure development.

It is being attended by engineers from across the state and features expert lectures, case studies, and interactive sessions. (Raj Bhavan)