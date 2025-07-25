107 butterfly species recorded during Mechukha butterfly, biodiversity meet

MECHUKHA, 24 Jul: Around 107 species of butterfly were witnessed by nature enthusiasts during a two-day ‘High-Altitude Mechukha Butterfly and Biodiversity Meet,’ which was organised by the Department of Tourism from 19 to 20 July here.

A total of 72 participants, including students from Mechukha town schools, researchers, PhD scholars, and nature enthusiasts from West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, NERIST, Tezpur University, Mizoram University, Digboi College and ATREE took part in the event along with local community members.

The highlight of the event was two new butterfly species which were recorded for the first time from India, viz, the Metok green sapphire (Heliophorus gloria) and the Medog tufted ace (Sebastonyma medoensis), earlier known from Hanmi, Metok in southeast Tibet.

Some interesting sightings included new distribution record for restricted ranged tiger-mimic admiral (Limenitis rileyi), 1940, Tibetan brimstone (Gonepteryx amintha thibetana) and Bhutan blackvein (Aporia harrietae harrietae). Other notable species included the giant hopper (Apostictopterus fuliginosus), three species of Junglequeen (Stichophthalma sp), scarce jester (Symbrenthia silane) brown gorgon (Meandrusa lachinus), and chequered ace (Sovia separata).

The two-day event witnessed various activities such as butterfly walks, biodiversity trails, aqua therapy sessions, and nature games.

The valedictory event, hosted at the Nai-Nang Community Development Society community hall, was attended also by the lieutenant colonel of the Sikh Regiment, along with 2 IC of the Sikh Regiment and the Mechukha ADC.