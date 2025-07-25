Training prog for extension functionaries 

CHANGLANG, 24 Jul: Twenty-eight participants from various departments took part in a district-level training programme for extension functionaries, organised by the Changlang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Thursday.

The programme focused on integrated approaches in crop management, especially in rice and arecanut cultivation.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr Devendra Chhonkar highlighted the importance of technical upskilling for grassroots-level extension workers.

Agronomist Ashutosh Pratap Singh delivered a session on the scientific cultivation of rice, while horticulture scientist Bem Kairema conducted a session on integrated nutrient management in arecanut, emphasizing on nutrient deficiency symptoms, management techniques, alternative uses of arecanut, and soil health management.

Plant protection scientist Nyajum Riso conducted a session on integrated pest and disease management in both rice and arecanut, offering insights into biological and mechanical control methods alongside conventional practices.

The programme saw active involvement of agriculture and allied sector officials, including the AFA, BMM, ATM, BTM, HDO, and field functionaries.

The training aimed to empower extension staffers with updated knowledge and skills to ensure better transfer of scientific techniques to farmers across the district.