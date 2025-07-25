Three-day Bön ritual held

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 24 Jul: Zom, a three-day annual ritual deeply rooted in the ancient Bön religion, concluded in Jangda village in Jang subdivision in Tawang district on Thursday.

The Bön religion, an ancient spiritual tradition, integrates animistic and shamanistic practices with local tribal traditions, and is believed to have existed since before Buddhism.

Zom, observed over the last three days of the fifth month of the Buddhist lunar calendar, blends Bön rituals with local customs.

Lham Tsering, a resident of Jangda village, said that the festival is celebrated with zeal, preserving and passing down the inherited tradition to younger generations.

On the first day of the festival, all men aged 18 to 60 gather at the village monastery at dusk. Participation in the exorcism ritual is mandatory, with exemptions granted only to those with illness or urgent circumstances, subject to a fine of Rs 1,500. The ritual is led by a Buddhist lama, where the men wear no clothes at all, carry fire torches and bags of fine wood dust. They throw the dust onto the flames, creating large bursts of fire, while visiting every household to perform an exorcism ritual.

This symbolic act aims to drive away evil spirits and avert misfortunes, epidemics, and calamities. The group returns to the monastery at dawn.

On the second day, the men reassemble at the monastery and revisit each household to perform a sanctification ritual, blessing every home in the village. Villagers offer warm hospitality, serving delicious food and drinks. Later, in the afternoon, all the villagers gather at the monastery to witness the ritual offering of a ceremonial cake burned in a fire, signifying destruction of all evil and victory of good over evil.

The final day, celebrated as a symbol of victory over evil, begins with a fresh spirit. Villagers gather at the monastery for a communal feast, followed by archery and other indigenous sports, fostering community bonding and festivity.