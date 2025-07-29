APSLSA conducts legal awareness prog

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) conducted a legal awareness programme for the Arunachal Pradesh Reformed Juvenile Welfare Association members here recently.

The programme covered various legal rights and schemes, including protection of children and women, legal aid clinics, and services for senior citizens.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling and SLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado were the resource persons.

The initiative aimed to empower participants with knowledge of legal procedures and institutions, promoting access to justice for all.