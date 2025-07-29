Hepatitis B vaccination drive launched in Lohit

World Hepatitis Day

TEZU/ANINI, 28 Jul: In observance of World Hepatitis Day-2025, the Lohit District Health Society, under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, launched a district-wide Hepatitis B vaccination drive, targeting healthcare workers.

The launch ceremony was conducted at the conference hall of the zonal general hospital (ZGH)here, and was simultaneously implemented at all community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC) across the district.

The central launch event at the ZGH here was inaugurated by DMO Dr CL Manchay and Medical Superintendent Dr Tater Kena. The event was attended by programme officials, medical officers, nurses, and other support staff.

The vaccination drive was officially flagged off with on-the-spot vaccination of unvaccinated healthcare personnel, including doctors, nurses, ANMs, lab technicians, and other frontline staff.

The initiative is being implemented in a phased manner. In the first phase, hospital-based healthcare workers are being vaccinated. This will be followed by the second phase, targeting healthcare workers posted in administrative and programme offices. The third phase will extend the vaccination to ASHAs operating throughout the district.

Simultaneously, local launch programmes were carried out at CHCs and PHCs under the guidance of their respective medical officers. These programmes featured awareness sessions, display of IEC materials, and vaccination of eligible healthcare staff on site.

The launch received enthusiastic participation from healthcare workers at all levels. The campaign not only aims to provide complete Hepatitis B immunization to all unvaccinated healthcare workers in the district, but also seeks to promote awareness about viral hepatitis and encourage safe practices within healthcare environments.

In Dibang Valley district, World Hepatitis Day was commemorated at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Anini on Monday.

The event was organized by the Dibang Valley District Health Society with the objective of enhancing public awareness regarding viral hepatitis and its implications for public health.

Dr Rita Mena, the designated nodal officer for viral hepatitis, delivered an informative health talk directed at the students and faculty of JNV, in addition to representatives from various schools in the district.

Dr Mena emphasized that hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can be induced by a variety of infectious viruses as well as non-infectious agents, resulting in a spectrum of health issues, some of which may be life-threatening.

The discussion included information on the symptoms of viral hepatitis, associated risk factors, prevention strategies, and available treatment options.

The district hospital in Anini provides complimentary hepatitis treatment and DNA viral load testing for patients who test positive for Hepatitis B and C, accompanied by regular follow-up appointments.

Additionally, the district hospital in Anini conducted a Hepatitis B vaccination initiative for its healthcare personnel. (DIPROs)