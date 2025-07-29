DC highlights symbiotic relationship between civil admin and armed forces

HAWAI, 28 Jul: Anjaw DC Millo Kojin highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the civil administration and the armed forces, especially in remote and sensitive regions, during a civil-military fusion meeting held here in Anjaw district on Monday.

The DC lauded the Army’s unwavering support during emergencies and logistical needs, and called for “institutionalizing this collaboration through the formation of a coordination committee comprising both Army and civil officers.”

“Our shared goal is to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal. Initiatives like Mission Himveer by the ITBP -procuring 30% of supplies from local entrepreneurs- set a great precedent. The Army can adopt similar practices to uplift local livelihoods,” the DC stated.

He also urged the Army to consider setting up CSD canteens in remote areas, conduct skill training for local youths, and support awareness drives to enhance participation in the Agniveer recruitment scheme.

82 Mountain Brigade Commandant Brigadier Jaspreet Singh underlined the Army’s “whole-of-nation” approach, stating that military and civil institutions must work together for integrated development of border areas.

“Walong must find its place on the tourism map of India. For this, the Army requires proactive civil administration support in publicity, infrastructure, and tourism-related initiatives,” he said.

He also called for conducting information campaigns and community motivation drives to improved Agniveer application numbers.

82 Mountain Brigade Deputy Commander Col Deepak Kataria highlighted the persistent civic gaps,including electricity shortfall in Walong and Kibithu. He also requested for urgent repair of FSB Routes 14, 16, and 17. “The lack of full-fledged banking facilities and limited helicopter services hamper tourism and emergency response,” he added.

Additionally, the need for solid waste handling system in Walong was discussed to maintain cleanliness. The Power Department executive engineer elaborated “power constraints” and said that “augmentation plans are in the pipeline.”

Education Officer Lt Col Vinay Kumar informed about the ongoing projects under Operation Sadbhavna, including skill development workshops, healthcare and women empowerment initiatives, and the proposed establishment of AI and robotics labs in the region.

Sparrow 82 Mountain Brigade Captain Neeraj proposed setting up a community radio centre in Walong, and sought administrative assistance for infrastructure and licencing.

The meeting also addressed land acquisition issues for defence and infrastructure purposes. Both civil and military sides resolved to conduct review meetings to fast-track pending cases.

The session concluded with a consensus to hold regular fusion meetings in the future, institutionalize coordination mechanisms, and work in tandem for the welfare and development of the border region.

The meeting was attended by SDO Dakli Gara, heads of departments, and senior Army officials from the 82 Mountain Brigade and allied units. (DIPRO)