Training prog on cultivation in sandy soil underway

PASIGHAT, 28 Jul: Twenty trainees belonging to the Agriculture, Horticulture Soil Conservation and Rural Development Departments, besides from the ATMA district training office and Krishi Vigyan Kendras are participating in a five-day training programme on ‘Water management techniques for cultivation of vegetable in sandy soil of Arunachal Pradesh’, which got underway at the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on Monday.

The training programme, funded by the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal was inaugurated by College of Horticulture and Forestry Dean Prof A Herojit Singh, in the presence of CAU Dean Prof Sanjay Swami, District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong, and District Horticulture Officer AR Ering.

The training, which is being directed by CoA Professor Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik, will feature a total of 20 lectures on the latest techniques of water management, smart irrigation for commercial vegetable cultivation, soil management in organic cultivation, managing existing water stress in climate resilient agriculture, protected cultivation, package of practices of selected exotic vegetable crops, project formulation, and cost economics in preparation of project proposals.