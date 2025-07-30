AEDMA celebrates foundation day with conclave

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) celebrated its 13th foundation day with the third edition of the AEDMA conclave held at a city hotel here under the theme ‘Reformation through information’ on Tuesday.

The conclave featured two insightful sessions. Session one was titled ‘Breaking the feed: Reforming the media ecosystem in the age of information overload’. It was moderated by Theim Lhouvum, and featured RGU Mass Communication HoD Prof Kh Kabhi and Arunachal Press Club (APC) President Dodum Yangfo as speakers.

Session two was themed ‘Corporate affairs and taxation in media’. It was moderated by JT Tagam, and included entrepreneur Doni Riba and chartered accountant Ramesh Chandra Roy as speakers.

Both sessions highlighted the need for structural and organizational growth in the media sector, with emphasis on the importance

of the state government’ssupport in ensuring a sustainable media ecosystem.

Attending the programme, Information & Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam urged the media to play a more responsible and proactive role in disseminating government programmes and policies to the public, and assured continued support for the growth of the media industry in the state.

The event was attended also by IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, IPR Director Gijum Tali, DIPR Deputy Director Denga Bengia, and various DIPROs from the department.

On behalf of the digital media fraternity, AEDMA President JT Tagam thanked the IPR department for implementing the long-pending Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020 in the state, and thanked the state government for taking the initiative.

Leaders of media organizations, including APUWJ President Amar Sangno and APMWS President Takam Sonia, along with numerous media professionals, students and scholars were also present in the session.

Supported by the IPR Department, the Itanagar branch of the Indian Bank, and Eesh, the conclave marked another significant milestone in the AEDMA’s 13-year journey.