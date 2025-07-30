Cong seeks ex-CM Thungon’s guidance and cooperation

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president (APCC) Bosiram Siram and All India Congress Committee general secretary Dr A Chellakumar met PK Thungon, the first chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought his guidance and cooperation to strengthen the party organization.

Thungon served as chief minister, member of Parliament, and union minister across four different terms, holding various key portfolios in the central government.

During the interaction, both the Congress party leaders acknowledged Thungon’s role in laying the foundation of democratic governance in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as his valuable contributions to the Indian National Congress, the APCC said in a release.

Thungon began his political career during the transitional phase of Arunachal from a centrally-administered area (NEFA) to a union territory with an elected government. He emerged as a dynamic youth leader from West Kameng district and played a crucial role in shaping the initial political landscape of the region, the release said.

“Thungon’s leadership marked the beginning of democratic governance in Arunachal under the Congress party,” the party said.

Under the Congress-led central governments, especially during prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure, Thungon held several key portfolios as MoS, such as for supply and rehabilitation (1980-1982), education, culture & social welfare (1982-1984), commerce & industry (1991-1992), heavy industries and public enterprises (1992-1993), and urban affairs and employment (1993-1995).

“In these roles, he represented the voice of Northeast India in national policymaking and contributed to socioeconomic programmes and industrial reforms. He remains a symbolic figure of the Congress’ expansion into the tribal belts of the Northeast and a trailblazer in indigenous political empowerment,” the APCC release said.

Siram, on behalf of the party, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the enduring guidance and wisdom of Thungon and reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to upholding the ideals and values pioneered by visionary leaders like him.

It was the first time that the AICC general secretary in-charge of Arunachal visited Thungon’s residence and interacted with him.