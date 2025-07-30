Police seize contraband, arrest two

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Naharlagun and Banderdewa police on Tuesday seized 469.9 grams of suspected heroin and arrested two individuals.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jiten Biswas (35) from Harmutty, Assam, and Tania Tatar (30), a resident of Pachin Colony, Naharlagun.

The arrests were made by the Naharlagun and Banderdewa police personnel, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega.

Earlier, the Naharlagun police were informed by a credible source that heroin was being transported from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh in a white Honda Elevate (AR-27-2223) via the Banderdewa check gate.

The SP informed that one person, identified as Tania Tatar (30), was apprehended in this regard. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 30 vials of orange-ish powder, suspected to be heroin, concealed inside a green plastic bag hidden under the car’s bonnet, were recovered.

During investigation, Tatar revealed that the contraband had been procured from one Jiten Biswas. Acting on this lead, a police team led by SI Koj Tada, along with CRPF personnel conducted a raid at the residence of Jiten Biswas in No-2 Parbotipur, Harmuti, Assam, in coordination with the Assam Police.

During the search, seven soap cases containing orange-ish powder, suspected to be heroin, besides 270 vials of suspected heroin, 332 empty vials and 10 tablets of Nitrazepam IP 10 mg were seized.

The total seizure of suspected NDPS contraband in the case is 496.9 grams, amounting to approximately Rs 20,00,000.

The Naharlagun SP lauded the Banderdewa police team for their swift and effective action. He also commended the seamless coordination between the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Police, emphasizing the importance of interstate cooperation in combating the drug menace.