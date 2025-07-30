Eviction drive against stray animals

BANDERDEWA, 29 Jul: An eviction drive was carried out against stray animals and cattle here and along NH 415 jointly by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), police, and the market welfare committee on Tuesday.

During the drive, conducted in the presence of the Banderdewa CO-cum-executive magistrate, a total of 20 cattle were captured and auctioned by the IMC officials, following due procedures.

The IMC ward members informed that the drive was conducted with the aim of keeping

Banderdewa clean, and appealed to all denizens of Banderdewa to confine their cattle in safe places as a safety measure in order to avoid accidents on the highway.