ITBP procures local food produce under Mission Arun Himveer

TEZU, 4 Aug: The 9th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday made its first procurement of local organic produce under Mission Arun Himveer.

The procured items included 200 kgs of bananas, 100 kgs of pumpkins, and 100 kgs of pineapples.

Speaking at the event held here, MLA Dr Mohesh Chai highlighted the economic pressures faced by farmers due to absence of fair and reliable markets, which often drives them towards illegal cultivation, like opium. He expressed hope that this initiative would provide a dignified and sustainable alternative to such practices.

Additionally, the MLA raised serious concern over chemically preserved frozen food imported from other states, particularly those laced with formalin, a known carcinogen. He urged the ITBP units to prioritize local organic produce, not only for the health and safety of the soldiers but also to empower the local rural communities.

He commended the paramilitary force for stepping in as a key buyer, which he said would not only ensure quality food for the soldiers but also boost the local economy.

Dr Chai described Mission Arun Himveer as a far-sighted initiative of the state government that addresses multiple issues, ranging from organic agriculture and nutritional needs of jawans to reverse migration and strategic border development.

He lauded the efforts of all stakeholders involved, particularly the Lohit Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (LOFPCL), for achieving a stable and institutional market for their produce.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner KN Damo was all praise for the mission for establishing a direct linkage between farmers and the ITBP.

He said that most food consumed by the forces is perishable, and sourcing it locally would ensure freshness and nutritional values.

He pointed out that this model supports the health of the personnel and is economically beneficial for the community.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by farmers’groups regarding low procurement rates, the DC assured that these concerns would be forwarded to higher authorities for a review.

He noted that the initiative offers a legal and sustainable livelihood alternative to farmers in vulnerable areas, thereby helping in combating the spread of narcotic crop cultivation.

LOFPCL managing director Songelung Mam described the day as historic as it marked the beginning of formal procurement from local organic farmers.

He informed that the LOFPCL has been formed to unite the farmers under a single umbrella in order to promote organic, chemical-free agriculture, and to connect them with sustainable markets. Mam said that the LOFPCL is committed to scaling up supplies based on seasonal availability and future ITBP demand.

The battalion’s Commandant Ashok Singh Bisht expressed satisfaction over the procurement. He said that the mission addressed two critical objectives of ensuring fresh and nutritious food for the jawans and creating a reliable market for the local farmers.

He said that, as the ITBP’s presence expands in the region, the demand for local produce would grow, opening new economic opportunities for the farmers.

Bisht said also that the ITBP is planning to procure fish, paneer, and milk from the local Fishery and Veterinary Farmers-Producers Organization (FPO). He assured that the ITBP’s 9th Battalion would remain a committed buyer of local agricultural products.

Ajan Pul, representative of the Fishery and Veterinary FPO, raised concern over procurement rates under the current tender processes, which he said fall significantly below the prevailing market prices. Pulurged the government to intervene and revise the pricing mechanism.

The programme was attended by ZPC Dasula Krisikro, ZPM Balong Tindiya, all HoDs and PRI members. (DIPRO)