Mission Karmayogi a movement, not mere training prog: CM

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday described Mission Karmayogi as a transformative movement rather than just a training programme.

Inaugurating a five-day capacity-building initiative here, he urged officials to embrace a service-oriented mindset and embody the true spirit of public service.

“Mission Karmayogi is not just another training programme. It is a movement. A transformative journey to reorient our government employees to go beyond the routine, to act with empathy, to serve with humility, and to solve with creativity,” Khandu said in his inaugural address.

Real change, the kind that lasts, does not start in policy files or memos. It starts within us. In how we show up and how we treat the people who walk through the doors of a public office, he added.

“Let us build not just a workforce, but a culture of service. Let us be the reason someone believes the system can work for them,” he added.

Khandu emphasised that the initiative is more than just skill development; it is a fundamental shift in how government employees think and engage with citizens.

“This initiative is not only about acquiring new skills. It is about shifting mindsets. It is about doing things differently, and doing them with purpose,” he noted.

Mission Karmayogi is part of the state’s broader administrative reforms and aims to empower government employees at all levels through a structured framework of behavioural training, ethical engagement, and citizen-centric governance.

The inaugural session witnessed the participation of Chief Secretary Manish Kumar and officers across departments, reflecting a strong commitment to the mission’s objective of transforming governance from inside out.

Through this platform, civil servants in Arunachal will access customised training modules based on their current roles and future responsibilities. These modules range from leadership skills and ethics to IT literacy, disaster response, and financial management.

The Mission Karmayogi programme does not target only top-tier officers. It includes all personnel involved in government functioning, including district administrators, clerks, and field agents.

The goal is to build a responsive government workforce capable of solving real-world problems efficiently and transparently. Training will be data-driven and performance-oriented, ensuring that every official develops skills suited to their unique roles, officials said.

More than 10,000 officials are expected to join the programme in its first phase. Each participant will receive a personalised learning journey that includes micro-courses, case studies, and simulation-based learning, they added. (PTI)