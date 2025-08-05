Veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren dies at 81

RANCHI/NEW DELHI, 4 Aug: JMM founder Shibu Soren, the veteran tribal leader who played a key role in Jharkhand’s creation, breathed his last on Monday.

He was 81.

Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government declared a three-day state mourning following the former CM’s demise.

The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister will be brought to Ranchi from Delhi at around 5:30 pm on Monday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said.

His body will be taken to his native village in Ramgarh district on Tuesday, and his last rites will be performed there, the party said.

Soren had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 19 June under the care of Dr AK Bhalla, senior consultant, nephrology. Dr Bhalla said Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am.

“He was suffering from kidney ailments, and had suffered a stroke a month and a half back. He was on life support for the last one month,” the doctor said.

“Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Shibu Soren passed away peacefully on 4 August, 2025, with his family by his bedside,” the hospital said in a statement.

Soren had been the leader of the JMM for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party’s founding patron.

President Droupadi Murmu mourned the death of Soren and said that his demise is a big loss in the space of social justice.

She said in a post on X, “The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand.”