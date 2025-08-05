Hinium Tachu, other tribal representatives call on President Murmu

NEW DELHI, 4 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board member Hinium Tachu, along with a group of other tribal people from various states representing different sectors, met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

The group was at the Rashtrapati Bhavan under the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ of the Tribal AffairsMinistry.

During an interaction programme, which was attended also by union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State in the Tribal Affairs Ministry Durgadas Uikey, Tachu highlighted the need to strengthen Arunachal through improved road connectivity and advanced communication infrastructure.

“True essence of national unity lies in empowering our remotest regions -especially those standing resilient along the Indo-Tibet border. To support Arunachal is not just a matter of development but a solemn commitment to the people who uphold the spirit and sovereignty of our nation from its farthest frontiers,” Tachu said, and called for continued support for the greater progress and strategic strengthening of the frontier region.