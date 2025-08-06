Kipa Ajay to head delegation of  U-23 national team

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary-general Kipa Ajay has been appointed as the head of delegation of the Indian U-23 men’s national team for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, scheduled to take place in Qatar from 1-11 September.

“This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone for football in Arunachal Pradesh and stands as a testament to Ajay’s relentless commitment, visionary leadership, and substantial contribution to the growth of the sport at both state and national levels,” the APFA stated in a release.