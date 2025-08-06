Police complaint filed over dilapidated highway

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: A youth organisation has filed a police complaint against the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), alleging misappropriation of funds and gross negligence in the construction of Likabali-Bam road, which is a part of NH 13.

The NH 13 connects Likabali in Lower Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district.

In the complaint, filed at the Basar police station in Leparada district, the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) said that the road, which connects seven districts, is in an abysmal condition.

“This road is not only crucial for the daily lives of the people residing in these districts but also plays a vital role in defence and tourism,” it said.

“The construction fails to meet all-weather road standards for double-lane roads,” it claimed.

The GYO alleged that culverts, breast walls, bridges, retaining walls, drains and parapet walls constructed as a part of the road do not adhere to required quality standards and ratios.

It also accused the NHIDCL of not deploying men and machinery to clear the road promptly in the event of roadblocks due to landslides, thereby causing undue delays and hardships to travellers, including those seeking medical attention.

It also wrote to the deputy commissioners of West Siang, Leparada and Lower Siang districts over the issue.

When contacted, PWD (Highways) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said the civil works of the viaduct of the highway are complete.

“We have been waiting for the last two months for a crane to put the girder beam,” he said.

The youth organisation also filed an FIR at the Likabali police station in Lower Siang district against “illegal earth cutting and environmental destruction” at Siji village quarry.

Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap said the grievances of the organisation are genuine.

He said the district administration has been trying its best to provide a permanent solution.

“The Lower Siang district administration recently convened a meeting with NHIDCL authorities to get an update on the matter,” he said.

Rakshap said the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the Siji block point is in its final stage, and the re-carpeting work of the Likabali-Bam road will start soon.

The NHIDCL could not be reached for a comment.(PTI)