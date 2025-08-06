RGU submits study on climate change impact on women

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: A team from the geography department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) submitted a research study on the theme ‘Identification of women-specific impact due to climate change’ to the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department here as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the WCD Department on Monday.

The research study was headed by RGU Geography Department Professor Tage Rupa Sora. “It was conducted under the themes of promoting equitable gender roles and responsibilities in climate

resilience; sustainable resource management at the community level for enhanced resilience and adaptive capabilities; and protecting the most vulnerable, especially women and children, in communities from the adverse impacts of climate change, including ensuring distributive justice, which are relevant to the WCD Department,” the department informed in a release.

The research study was submitted to WCD Commissioner Mimum Tayeng who commended the RGU team for bringing forth the research work on time, and observed that the research undertaken by the RGU “is the roadmap to a sustainable future, which will pave more ways for collaborative research on women with other departments, such as Agriculture, Health, etc.”

She emphasized that the WCD Department is committed to holistic development and will continue to work closely with other state departments and community leaders to mainstream gender considerations into all climate-related policies and actions.

“The WCD Department is committed to the holistic development of women and children. Through such research studies, we aim not only to highlight the vulnerabilities of women to climate change but also to empower them as active agents of change,” the commissioner said.