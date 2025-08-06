Forest dept urged to deploy experts to identify rogue elephants

DEOMALI, 5 Aug: Expressing grave concern over the surge in human-elephant conflict that has claimed three lives in the recent past in Deomali subdivisionof Tirap district, a coordination meeting was held at the office of the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) here on Monday to chart a proactive course of action.

Chaired by ADC B Tawsik, the meeting brought together key stakeholders, including officials from the Forest Department and the local administration, members of panchayati raj institutions, police, gaon buras, village chiefs, and public representatives from the Deomali area.

Following extensive deliberations on the alarming rise in incidents involving wild elephants, the stakeholders unanimously appealed

to the forest department to bring in wildlife experts to identify and manage rogue elephants, and to form a ‘rapid action group’ to respond swiftly to any future incidents involving wild elephants.

The participants resolved to submit a formal request to the higher authorities concerned to establish a Wildlife Department branch office in Deomali to ensure long-term monitoring and intervention.

They further resolved to organize village level awareness camps to educate people on animal behaviour and safety measures.

The participants observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent incidents involving wild elephants.

Government officials, including CCF (Southern Circle) Chimoy Simai, the ZPMs of Deomali and Soha, and community leaders also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)