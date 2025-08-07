River rafting expedition organized to promote eco-tourism

PANGIN, 6 Aug: The Ms Kabos Adventure with support from the department of youth affairs conducted the ‘Siyom River Rafting-cum-Cleaning Expedition’ on 5 August.

The event was aimed at empowering the unemployed youth, promoting eco-tourism, and raising awareness about river cleanliness.

The expedition commenced from Gaki Piggo and culminated at Pangin Sangam, covering a scenic stretch of the Siyom river.

Fifty participants, particularly local unemployed youth, took part in the event.

The expedition combined adventure rafting with a cleaning drive, where participants not only navigated the river’s currents but also collected plastic waste and debris from the riverbanks.

They were also trained in basic rafting techniques and safety measures, contributing to their skill development in adventure sports.

Siang deputy commissioner P.N Thungon, who flagged off the river rafting event, lauded the initiative with its dual focus on youth empowerment and environmental conservation.

“This is a step toward transforming our rivers into spaces of livelihood, learning, and leisure,” he said.

The organizers highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in adventure tourism.

“Our goal was not just to offer thrill but also instill a sense of responsibility toward our environment,” said a representative from Ms Kabos Adventure.

The event concluded with renewed calls to develop the Siyom River as a premier destination for adventure sports and eco-tourism, thereby boosting the local economy and creating livelihood opportunities for the region’s youth.