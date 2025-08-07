Yak Centre conducts technology demonstration

TAWANG, 6 Aug: The Dirang-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (NRC-Yak) conducted a technology demonstration-cum-awareness programme for the tribal yak herders at Chuna grazing ground, Mago on Wednesday.

ICAR-NRC on Yak principal scientist Dr. Dinamani Medhi educated the participants on value addition of yak products, vaccination and nutrient management, and adoption of semi-intensive yak rearing systems.

Dr. Medhi also created awareness among the yak herders about major diseases in yak, including lumpy skin disease, foot and mouth disease, black quarter, hemorrhagic septicaemia, and parasitic infections.

Inputs, including animal feeds and salts, tarpaulins and gumboots, solar lights, veterinary medicines etc. were also distributed to the yak herders by the NRC on Yak.

Additionally, samples were also collected from the field for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism project, aimed at improving genetic research on yak.

The event was organized by ICAR- NRC-Yak, Dirang, in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry and veterinary, Tawang, and the Indian army under the aegis of the Baisakhi Brigade.

Over 100 yak herders benefitted from the programme. (DIPRO)