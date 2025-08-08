Har Ghar Tiranga celebrated

ANINI, 7 Aug: Dibang Valley district celebrated the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Phase 1 with a series of events designed to instil national pride and honour the nation’s brave armed forces and dedicated frontline personnel.

On Thursday, a tiranga rangoli-making competition was held at schools and public spaces, during which students displayed their artistic prowess, crafting intricate rangoli designs inspired by the Indian national flag and other patriotic symbols.

The schools throughout the district also took part in tiranga rakhi-making workshops, during which students designed tricolor-themed rakhis, to be dispatched to the personnel stationed along the borders.

In another initiative, students wrote letters to Army personnel conveying respect and warm wishes. The district administration collected the letters, to be sent to soldiers in remote border areas. (DIPRO)