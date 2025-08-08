RGUSU conducts outreach prog

RONO HILLS, 7 Aug: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) recently organised an ‘Educational tour-cum-awareness and counselling programme’ at Yomcha in West Siang district.

On the first day, the RGUSU team worked alongside students and staff of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Yomcha in conducting a social service and cleanliness drive. The effort focused on encouraging good hygienic practices and keeping the school’ssurroundings clean.

Later, literary competitions such as drawing, essay writing, and quizzes were held. The students showed active participation, and prizes were awarded to recognize their creativity and efforts.

The following day was dedicated to awareness and counselling sessions, during which RGUSU members and invited guest speakers addressed topics pertinent to adolescent students. These included sessions on educational opportunities, health matters, and social challenges commonly faced by youths.

A notable part of the programme was the screening of a short film titled Your Life, Your Choice, which discussed important issues related to drug abuse and the need for proper sex education. After the film, the students engaged in an interactive discussion, asking questions and expressing their thoughts on these sensitive subjects.

In addition to these activities, the RGUSU team donated essential supplies to the school, including school pads, dustbins, buckets, and maps of the world and Arunachal Pradesh. These resources were given to support the students’ learning environment and practical needs.

The programme was attended by local dignitaries,including Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte, ZPM Jumde Yongam Gamlin, and GHSS Principal Nyaluk Gamlin.

RGUSU president Markum Charu highlighted that the tour was a meaningful step towards reaching students beyond the university campus.

He commended the participation and commitment shown by everyone involved, and emphasized that such initiatives help build strong connections with the community while providing valuable knowledge and support to young people.

The tour was organized under the leadership of RGUSU speaker Olang Taku, finance secretary Jumson Yinyo, and office secretary Tap Tagia.