Awareness prog under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

AALO, 9 Aug: An awareness programme under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) was conducted on Saturday at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Kombo, under the guidance of the NMBA West Siang district nodal officer.

The programme aimed to educate students about the harmful effects of drug abuse, and to promote a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle.

The event featured interactive sessions highlighting the physical, psychological and social consequences of substance abuse, along with discussions on preventive measures and available support systems.

Students and staff actively engaged in discussions and shared their views on building a drug-free community.

As part of the programme, a pledge was administered to the participants to abstain from drugs and contribute towards creating a safe and healthy society. (DIPRO)