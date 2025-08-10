CM felicitates expedition teams

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated the members of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports’ (NIMAS) Mt Kangchenjunga expedition and Brahmaputra rafting expedition teams at a special ceremony held in Itanagar on Saturday.

The CM congratulated the teams for their grit, discipline, and outstanding achievements. He termed the Mt Kangchenjunga expedition a testament to exceptional preparation and teamwork.

He also lauded the Brahmaputra rafting expedition, which made history by paddling the entire 1,040 km stretch of the river in India, from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh to Hatsingimari in Assam, for the first time ever.

Both expeditions were led by NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, a decorated mountaineer who has completed over 70 expeditions, including three summits of Mt Everest.

Under his leadership, the NIMAS has executed several first-of-its-kind adventures, put Arunachal on the global adventure map, and inspired countless youths to embrace the spirit of exploration.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment, Khandu said that the government would provide full support to the NIMAS for carrying out mountaineering, rafting, paragliding, paramotoring, and skill development programmes for the youths.

“Let us work together to make Arunachal the adventure capital of India,” he said.

The felicitation ceremony celebrated not only the achievements of the expeditions but also Arunachal’sgrowing stature as a hub for adventure sports and youth empowerment.