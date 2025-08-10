Gunfight between security forces, insurgents in Tirap

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: A gunfight broke out between insurgents and the Assam Rifles in Tirap district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Suspected Naga insurgents opened fire, targeting the Assam Rifles camp in Noglo near Lazu between 3 am and 4 am, they said.

Tirap Superintendent of Police Aditya said that the Assam Rifles personnel retaliated with light machine guns, which prompted the attackers to flee.

No casualty or damage has been reported, he said.

“The situation is normal and there’s no need to panic. We are assessing the situation,” he added. (PTI)