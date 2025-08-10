State opens guest house for Arunachal patients in Vellore

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday virtually inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh Patients’ Guest House in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and dedicated it to patients from Arunachal undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College (CMC) there.

Highlighting the long-pending demand from patients and their families, the chief minister noted that many patients from the state are referred to the CMC, Vellore for specialized treatment, often requiring long durations of stay. The guest house will provide low-cost, clean, and convenient accommodation, offering much-needed financial relief to patients and their attendants, he said.

“I dedicate this service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It will immensely benefit many poor families seeking medical care at CMC, Vellore. This is a sincere effort by a pro-people government to stand with our citizens during their most difficult times,” Khandu said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support patients not just through affordable accommodation but also via financial aid under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana.

As per records from the CMC, an average of 466 patients from Arunachal visit the hospital every month, translating to over 5,500 patients annually. Recognizing this volume, the government took urgent steps to address the accommodation challenge faced by patients during extended treatments.

The facility, located in Gandhinagar, 4 km from the CMC, will be operated by the state government under the General Administration Department, in collaboration with M/s Blossom Hospitality Services,through a three-year MoU, modelled on the existing guest house facility for cancer patients in Mumbai. This arrangement will continue until a permanent guest house is constructed on land owned by the Health Department.

The guest house features 28 rooms – 15 air-conditioned and 13 non-air-conditioned – priced at Rs 600 and Rs 400 per night, respectively. Each room is equipped with cooking facilities, in addition to common kitchens and dining halls, ensuring a homely environment for patients and their attendants during recovery. (CM’s PR Cell)