Har Ghar Tiranga march taken out

ANINI, 9 Aug: Personnel of the ITBP, the Anini military garrison and Arunachal Pradesh Police, alongside officials from various government departments, PRI leaders, and enthusiastic school students participated in a Har Ghar Tiranga march here in Dibang Valley district on Saturday morning, displaying the national flag.

Individuals of all ages united in a celebration of national pride and solidarity.

The rally commenced at the Jubilee Ground, led by Deputy Bekir Nyorak, SP Manish Shaurya, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theko Tayu, and concluded at the mini stadium.

At the conclusion of the rally, the participants collectively took the Swachhata pledge, initiated by the PHED, reinforcing their commitment to cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

Addressing the participants, MLA Mopi Mihu said, “Anini is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful hill towns in our state. Its appeal lies not only in the stunning landscapes but also in the resilient spirit of its people. Together, let us pledge to transform Anini into a model plastic-free town for the entire state to emulate.”

The deputy commissioner urged the youths to embrace patriotism and the responsibility of cleanliness in their everyday lives.

As the event drew to a close, the tricolor proudly fluttered against the majestic backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, serving as a powerful symbol of unity, civic responsibility, and the enduring spirit of India. (DIPRO)