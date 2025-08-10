Workshop on PAI 2.0 concludes

ZIRO, 9 Aug: A two-day district level workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0, organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district administration, concluded here on Saturday.

The workshop, which was inaugurated on 8 August in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, DPDO Hage Tarung, ZPC Pura Dollo, and other dignitaries, aimed to familiarize officials, PRI members, and stakeholders with the revised framework of the PAI, its operational procedures, and its role in evidence-based planning at the gram panchayat level.

The first day of the workshop featured sessions on the policy framework for evidence-based planning, the baseline report on PAI Version 1.0, the road map for Version 2.0, and key learnings from national and state experiences.

PAI 2.0 course coordinator Tamar Baki shared insights into the challenges and strategies for effective PAI implementation. The participants were also briefed on the standard operating procedure for the PAI portal and the GP-wise scorecard analysis.

The second day comprised hands-on group work with line department data points, and exercises in handling the PAI portal for data entry configuration and validation. Discussions covered inter-departmental collaboration, data collection challenges, strategies for dissemination of PAI results, and the timelines for completing the PAI-2.0 process.

The workshop concluded with onboarding of participants into the PAI framework, reinforcing the importance of robust data for improving governance at the grassroots level.

The workshop saw active participation of HoDs and other officers and officials. (DIPRO)