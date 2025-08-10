Speaker urges youths to uphold democratic ideals

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte on Saturday urged youths to actively contribute to preserving and strengthening democratic ideals.

He recounted India’s journey to democracy and the role of the Constitution in making the country a beacon of democratic principles.

Speaking at the lecture of the APLA@50 outreach connect at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, he said that Arunachal has embraced democracy, and young doctors could contribute by serving in every part of the state.

Pongte added that by doing so, they would fulfil their duties and could also consider joining various administrative services to provide their expertise as medical practitioners, an official statement said here.

The event was part of the golden jubilee celebrations of APLA, aimed at promoting civic awareness and active citizenship. The programme brought together dignitaries, faculty members, students, and officials to foster awareness about India’s democratic ethos and constitutional values.

TRIHMS Dean and Principal Dr Shyamal Kumar Bhattacharya in his address stressed the importance of youth engagement with the constitutional framework, while Deputy Speaker Nyigyor underlined the need to instil in students a sense of duty alongside their rights.

In his keynote address, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Political Science faculty member Professor Nabam Nakha Hina spoke on the ancient roots of democracy in India, reminding that “no right is absolute” and that duties must run parallel with rights.

He urged youths to play a meaningful role in upholding democratic values.

APLA Joint Secretary Khangshung Jugli lauded the insightful addresses and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to youth engagement through such initiatives. (PTI)