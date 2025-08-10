384 houses under govt scheme allotted to beneficiaries

BOMDILA, 9 Aug: A total of 384 dwelling units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) were allotted and handed over to the beneficiaries of the EWS housing project at the school auditorium here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dongru Siongju emphasized the need of housing for every citizen. He urged the beneficiaries to maintain hygienic living and keep their surroundings neat and clean.

Expressing concern over the growing drug abuse in the society, the MLA urged the public to refrain from drug abuse and other illicit substances.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Rinchin Leta urged the beneficiaries to maintain peace and brotherhood, while UD EE DK Thungon explained the housing project.

Government officials, ZPMs, public leaders, PRI members and members of the public were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)