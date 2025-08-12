APU social work dept hosts inter-agency meet

PASIGHAT, 11 Aug: The social work department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) hosted an inter-agency meet on Monday under the theme ‘Strengthening partnerships for social change’.

The programme brought together representatives from partner agencies, grassroots organisations, and community leaders who have been guiding MSW students during their fieldwork.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang in his address applauded the department’s role in “adding meaningful value to society.”

Social Work HoD Dr Menuka Kadu said that the initiative was aimed at “creating a participatory space for exchanging field experiences, strengthening professional bonds beyond placement schedules, and aligning strategies to deepen the impact of collaborative work in communities.”

During the meet, fieldwork coordinator Ngurang Mana gave an overview of the fieldwork journey,which was followed by technical sessions, wherein agency representatives shared their work, challenges, beneficiaries, vision, and mission.

Agency representatives included Dr Mumtak Borang (Ayi Ke Ekum), Bom Dorjee (Humane Academy), Dr Kapong Modi (Spring Child Development Centre), Niku Prasad (The Green Squad Team), Solomon Singha (Beta Life Care Foundation), Stepney Pasing and Hemanta Kakoty (Tribal Development Foundation), Yalim Jonnom (office of the ICDS CDPO, East Siang), and village representatives from Runne, Tamong Taki and Tayon Taloh.