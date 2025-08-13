NTR frontline staffers honoured with Gaj Gaurav Award

MIAO, 12 Aug: Elephant attendant Sumit Gogai and mahout Ganesh Tamang of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve were conferred the prestigious Gaj Gaurav Award by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The awards were conferred on them on the occasion of the World Elephant Day celebration in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on 12 August for their dedicated service in caring for captive elephants.

PCCF (Wildlife & Biodiversity) Ngilyang Tam congratulated both Gogai and Tamang, commending their dedication and contribution to elephant welfare.