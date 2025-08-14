Namdapha National Park celebrates World Elephant Day

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNPTR) celebrated World Elephant Day, 2025, honouring majestic Asiatic elephants and those who dedicated their lives to their care and conservation.

On the occasion, Raj Mala, a captive elephant, who served the park with distinction, was given a formal retirement. The celebration also featured a guard of honour and presentation of certificate of excellence to Raj Mala.

Minister for environment, forests & climate change Wangki Lowang, attending the celebration, emphasized the critical importance of elephant conservation, sustainable coexistence and community involvement in their conservation.

Lowang hailed the dedication of Namdapha’s field staffers, acknowledging their tireless efforts in safeguarding the park’s rich biodiversity and ecological integrity.

The minister reiterated the department’s commitment to empowering local communities and strengthening field operations through training, resources, and collaborative conservation strategies.

He also planted a sapling to commemorate Raj Mala’s legacy, followed by feeding of all the captive elephants in the park.

Conservator of forest and field director of NNPTR A.K Deka highlighted the unique role of the park in protecting endangered species like elephants and white bellied heron.

Namdapha is home to four big cat species, tiger, snow leopard, clouded leopard and Indian leopard, and more than 1800 species of fauna and 1100 species of flora, which highlights the importance of the park’s pristine habitats and conservation efforts.