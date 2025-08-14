Niya Chery wins gold at Sub-Jr National Boxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Niya Chery from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal at the fourth U-15 Sub-Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from 7 to 13 August.

He defeated Mascoori Ramcharan from Telangana in the final on Wednesday.

Competing in the 40-43 kgs category, he had beaten Sachin Kumar from Haryana in the semifinal, Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association informed.

Another boxer from the state Kongsar Jeba secured a silver medal in the championship. He competed in the 49 -52 kgs category.