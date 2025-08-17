GHSS Nari to represent Arunachal at 64th Subroto Cup

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Government Higher Secondary School, Nari, in Lower Siang district will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the girls’ category of the 64th Subroto Mukerjee Cup International Football Tournament (U-17) in New Delhi.

Arunachal Pradesh has been placed in Pool A, along with Sainik School, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Arunachal will play against Sainik School in their opening match on 19 August. They will play their second match against Goa on 20 August and the third match against Uttar Pradesh on 21 August.

The 16-member team, accompanied by Tater Gadi (manager) and Achu Mikhu (coach) was scheduled to leave for New Delhi tonight (Saturday).

Earlier in the day, School Education Joint Director Tanyang Tatak and Secondary Education Assistant Director Takam Pate and other officials of the directorate saw off the team.

State sports coordinator S Raja and Lower Siang district sports coordinator Monya Dini were also present.

The team: Tanu Doley (Capt), Toter Chiram, Mobi Baby Doye, Liter Sora, Kater Miroh, Babita Baidya, Goma Pradhan, Tonu Koyu, Bharati Thapa, Yami Panyang, Nikhita Biswakarma, Terken Gadi, Janmoni Pegu, Lukyi Likam Tamin, Lija Doley, and Geyir Kadu.