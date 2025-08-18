7 houses destroyed in fire in Lazu

LAZU, 17 Aug: Seven houses were reduced to ashes and two others were partially damaged in a devastating fire that broke out in Lazu village in Tirap district at around midnight on Saturday.

The fire was reportedly caused by electrical short circuit. There is no report of loss of lives.

Troops of the Assam Rifles (AR), stationed in Lazu, were the first to respond. The AR personnel rushed to the fire mishap site, evacuated civilians to safety, and deployed fire extinguishing equipment to contain the blaze.

Their timely and coordinated efforts ensured that no lives were lost, and flames were prevented from engulfing the nearby houses in the village.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, the houses of Napo Lampa, Khunpong Hakhia, Nyamnyang Mangyut, Kijen Kholia, Kekho Hassen, Komthok Ngongpa and Yumrin Khoshang were completely burnt down in the fire mishap.

The partially damaged houses belong to Sina Mophuk and Thokwang Ngongpadong.

The villagers commended the prompt action of the Assam Rifles personnel.

One feared drowned, search op on

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on 16 August, a labourer, identified as Bappon Mahato from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal went missing and is suspected to have drowned while attempting to cross the river near RK Mission School in Deomali along with five others.

While the rest managed to escape, Mahato has not been traced.

Search and rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force are currently underway. (DIPRO)