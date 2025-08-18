Cloudburst causes destruction in village

[Karyir Riba]

ANINI, 17 Aug: A cloudburst in Angrim village in Dibang Valley district has caused huge destruction in the area, including blockage of the main roadway connecting Anini to Chigu.

Reportedly, the cloudburst occurred in the late hours of Saturday night, and the sudden downpour caused mudslides and landslides, causing much damage to crops and plantations. Two private residences, the anganwadi centre, community hall, panchayat hall, an animal shelter, and the main water storage tank of the area were also destroyed.

A number of culverts have also reportedly been destroyed.

DDMO Kabang Lego informed, “The situation is under control as of now, and if the weather permits, the roadway blockage will be restored by evening. The Army and BRO machineries have already been deployed for the work. Evacuation has also been done to a safer zone, and fortunately, there has been no loss of life. There are some stranded tourists but we are in constant touch with them and they are safe and sound in their camps”.

“The deputy commissioner is monitoring the whole situation in person. The PHED has also started working on the restoration of the damaged water tank and the water supply to the area. The Agriculture and Horticulture Departments are also present and taking stock of the situation. The flood protection that the villagers had built after a similar disaster in 2019 played an important role in controlling the situation to some extent,” he further informed.