NES, others mourn Tatung’s demise 

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of former AAPSU president Takam Tatung, who passed away on Saturday at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun after a prolonged illness.

“Takam Tatung was a promising young man with an affable personality who was always ready to help others in a friendly ambience. He was also an active social worker and sportsman who participated in several regional and national sports events, especially in karate, in which he earned a gold medal,” the NES stated in a condolence message.

Saying that Tatung’s early departure has resulted in a profound loss to the society and the state as a whole, the NES added that “his contributions to society in different capacities and positions are innumerable, which the Nyishi Elite Society profoundly acknowledges and will be remembered by all who knew him.”

The NES expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. It also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Kreeda Bharati, a nationwide sports organization, also deeply mourned the untimely demise of Tatung, who was the state president of Kreeda Bharati.

In a statement, the organisation said that Tatung was not only a popular student leader but also worked hard for promotion of sports through Kreeda Bharati.

“Takam Tatung did a lot as a student leader of Arunachal. When the first work of Kreeda Bharati started, he became the first president of the state and gave momentum to Kreeda Bharti in the state,” it added.

The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) has also mourned Tatung’s demise.

“His contributions for the society and the state will always be remembered by the younger generation,” the ACS stated.