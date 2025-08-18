Roing police arrest man for rape and assault

Staff Reporter

ROING, 17 Aug: One Tallom Tayeng was arrested by the Roing police on Saturday for the alleged rape and physical abuse of a 27-year-old woman in Lower Dibang Valley district.

According to a police report, the accused had entered the bedroom of his next-door neighbour’s rented house through the washroom window at midnight while she was sleeping, and attacked her. She was physically abused before being raped by the accused.

The police, on receipt of a written FIR the same day, registered a case U/S-332(b) 115(2)/64(1)/109 (1) BNS, 2023.

Later, a police team led by Roing SP Ringu Ngupok launched a manhunt for the accused, who was absconding after committing the crime. He was apprehended from Digaru area hours after the report was lodged at the police station and brought to the Roing police station for further interrogation.

The accused was being presented at the district court at the time of filing of this report.