Yano summits Mt Elbrus, guv congratulates her

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Kabak Yano summited Mt Elbrus – the highest peak in Russia and Europe – at 5:20 am (Russian time) on Saturday.

Governor KT Parnaik congratulated Yano on her remarkable achievement, and expressed pride in her determination and confidence that she would complete her seven summits challenge successfully.

The governor, who had earlier flagged off Yano on her seven summits challenge, said that “her extraordinary feat reflects the true spirit of Arunachal and will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, particularly for young girls, to embrace challenges with courage and resilience.”

Mount Elbrus, located in the Caucasus mountains of southwestern Russia near the Georgian border, is a dormant stratovolcano standing 18,510 feet above sea level. It is the highest peak in Europe and also the highest volcano in Eurasia, and ranks among the 10 most prominent peaks in the world.

Climbing Elbrus is considered one of the significant milestones of the seven summits challenge, which involves scaling the tallest mountain in each continent. (Raj Bhavan)