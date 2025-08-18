Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition showcasing APLA’s journey

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte on Saturday inaugurated a photo exhibition titled ‘The journey of the state legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh’, in the presence of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and others.

The event was held as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the APLA. Curated by the Centre for Cultural Research & Documentation, the exhibition traces the historic journey of the state legislative assembly.

Students from Him International School, Itanagar, and Oju Mission School also participated in the inaugural programme.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge formally handed over the original foundation stone of the old Assembly building in Naharlagun to the Speaker. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, along with senior Assembly officials, including APLA Secretary Tadar Meena and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang.

The handing over of the foundation stone was necessitated after the old Assembly building was allotted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.

The Speaker, along with the health minister, deputy speaker, and MLAs, also unveiled a miniature model of the old Assembly building at Assembly museum, underlining its historic significance in the legislative journey of Arunachal Pradesh. (Speaker’s PR Cell)