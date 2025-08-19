APHRC chairman mourns Tatung

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission (APHRC) Chairman Bamang Tago has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of former AAPSU president Takam Tatung.

“Tatung was an associate member in the formation of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and one among the frontrunners in spreading human rights awareness and promoting peace in the state,” Tago stated in a condolence message.

“A distinguished personality who dedicated his life to the service of society and the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, his contribution, leadership, and commitment to the upliftment of the community will always be remembered with great respect,” Tago said.

Extending heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, Tago prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.