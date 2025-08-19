DC asks pharmacies not to sell medicines without prescription

TAWANG, 18 Aug: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo has directed pharmacies in the district to strictly comply with regulations and to ensure that they don’t sell medicines without a valid prescription.

The DC, who chaired a district-level narcotics coordination (NCORD) meeting here on Monday, said that a proposal for setting up a de-addiction centre in Tawang has already been submitted.

Angmo stressed the need for coordination among the departments to “avoid repetition of awareness programmes in schools, thereby minimizing classroom disruption.” She also reiterated the government’s instructions for stricter vigilance on ILP violations.

Tawang DSP Tasso Kato highlighted the ongoing initiatives of the district police, including awareness programmes in schools, joint drives with villagers and the SSB to uproot wild cannabis, and promotion of the UMANG application for reporting illegal activities. He also informed that 77 individuals without valid inner line permits were apprehended.

Tawang SP Dr DW Thongon elaborated the SOP for earmarked detention centres for illegal immigrants, and emphasized on collective efforts of all stakeholders for effective results.

He suggested installation and regular monitoring of CCTV cameras at strategic points, citing their utility in ongoing policing.

Addressing concerns from the market welfare committee regarding drug peddlers, the SP clarified provisions under the NDPS Act, distinguishing between addicts – who are to be rehabilitated in de-addiction centres under parental assurance – and peddlers, who will face strict legal action without exemption.

CDPO Dondup Pema informed the members about the government directives, instructing all heads of offices and NGOs to integrate POCSO Act awareness in every programme conducted.

SB OC Kesang Norbu urged the members to provide further suggestions and support towards ensuring a secure and drug-free Tawang.

The meeting was attended also by ADC [i/c] Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, DMO Dr Thutan Lhamu, representatives from the Army, SSB, intelligence agencies, market welfare committees, WWA, the Hoteliers’ Association of Tawang, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)